CAA does not stop anyone from applying for citizenship: Arif Mohammed Khan in Aap Ki Adalat

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appeared on India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV grilled him on a number of issues and Khan, a veteran in Indian politics answered all of them. Arif Mohammed Khan, who is known for being extremely well-read and articulate, quoted Sanskrit scripture as well as Ayats from the Holy Quran as he made his points.

Arif Mohammed Khan sought to clear the air on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during the interview as he unequivocally said that passage of CAA does not keep anyone from applying for Indian citizenship.

"This law has nothing to with Indian Muslims," said Arif Mohammed Khan, "This is about those who want to come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh."

Right after Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Indian Parliament on December 11, a number of falsehoods have been spread across the country. This includes false assertions that CAA has been made to strip Indian Muslims of their Indian Citizenship.

Arif Mohammed Khan strongly countered such assertions.

Many times, a question is asked as to why our country has to care for religious minorities in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. Arif Mohammed Khan gave a comprehensive reply to this.

"These religious minorities had to pay the price of partition," said Khan, "These people had stood shoulder-to-shoulder with freedom fighters to fight against the British. But they suddenly found themselves in Pakistan and Bangladesh as a result of partition," said Khan.

"But then why only Muslims were kept out of the purview of the law? It wouldn't have gone amiss if Muslims also were given permission to apply for Indian citizenship," said Rajat Sharma.

"Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not stop anyone from applying for Indian citizenship," Arif Mohammed Khan clarified.

Khan then gave famous examples like Adnan Sami, Salma Agha who got Indian citizenship.

"If you are facing religious persecution or if there is a threat to your life and if you apply for Indian citizenship, your application will certainly be given consideration," he said.

