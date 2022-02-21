Monday, February 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Goa schools re-open for physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12
  • Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passes away
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. AP Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies due to heart attack

AP Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies due to heart attack

Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Amaravati Updated on: February 21, 2022 10:53 IST
Mekapati Goutham Reddy
Image Source : TWITTER

Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Highlights

  • Mekapati Goutham Reddy has died of heart attack in Hyderabad on Monday
  • He was 50 and is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.
  • Goutham Reddy was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has died of heart attack in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, a close aide said. He was 50 and is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

Goutham Reddy was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. He was first elected to the AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district. He was re-elected in 2019 and became a Minister in the first YSR Congress government.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TDP state president K Atchannaidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and several others condoled the death of Goutham Reddy. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News