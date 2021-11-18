No issue of who will lead anti-BJP alliance in 2024, need to give political option to people: Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that there was no issue of who will lead the possible anti-BJP alliance in the next general elections but there is a need to give a political option to people.

"Who will be the leader of that alliance is not an issue. Today, there is a need to give an option, that is what people desire and we will take the support of various parties to fulfil people's desire," he replied to a question whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could lead an anti-BJP front in 2024.

The NCP supremo, who was speaking after meeting the representatives of the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) on Wednesday, said that the issue of alliance will be discussed in the upcoming session of the Parliament.

Earlier in June, Pawar had hosted leaders of eight opposition parties including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and the Left at his residence in the national capital and discussed various issues facing the country, amid heightened speculation about the possibility of a third front against the ruling BJP.

Octogenarian Pawar is one of the senior-most politicians in the country and enjoys a good rapport with political parties across the board. It was due to his efforts that ideologically opposite Shiv Sena and Congress joined hands along with the NCP to form government in Maharashtra.

