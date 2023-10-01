Ankit Baiyanpuria joins PM Modi in 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign | All you need to know about him

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fitness icon Ankit Baiyanpuria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday teamed up with fitness icon Ankit Baiyanpuriya in a cleanliness drive as part of his call to undertake sanitation measures for an hour on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. PM Modi and Baiyanpuria pitched for blending fitness and well-being with cleanliness while participating in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. In a four-minute video, the Prime Minister and the fitness influencer were seen wielding brooms, cleaning and picking up trash.

PM Modi was joined by the fitness icon

"Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe," Modi posted on X along with a video.

9.20 lakh sites have been adopted for mega drive

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, more than 9.20 lakh sites across the country have been adopted for the mega drive. Soon the Prime Minister posted the video on his official X handle, and a lot of people left amazed upon seeing him with the fitness influencer. Who is Ankit Baiyanpuriya? Let us know a bit more about him.

Who is Ankit Baiyanpuriya?

Ankit Baiyanpuriya is a social media sensation, who had started a 75-day hard challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth. He started the challenge on June 28, 2023, and finally completed this gruelling challenge on September 11, 2023. He used to put an Instagram video each day during the course of his 75-day challenge.

75-day hard challenge was inspired by American entrepreneur

According to reports, the 75-day hard challenge by the fitness icon was inspired by American entrepreneur Andy Frisella. Raised by laborer parents, Ankit's journey to fame began on social media just a couple of months back driven by his impeccable workout techniques and distinct routines that not only focus on physical health but also incorporate mental well-being, with readings like the 'Bhagavad Gita’.

Major tragedy in his life



In 2022, a dislocated shoulder during his mud wrestling days forced him to shift gears. He took to Instagram and started sharing his fitness journey. It was after researching fitness that he came across Andy Frisella's '75-day hard challenge. Today Ankit completes a full 75 days of diligently following this challenge. So much so, that he has amassed more than 2.5 million followers in just 28 days!.

His village follows the tradition of Dangal

In an interview with IANS, the fitness icon shared some details about his education. "I come from a small town in the Sonipat district of Haryana, named Bayanpur. I completed my higher education in my town only and currently doing graduation from Sonipat itself. In my family, Father and Mother are there who work as a daily wage laborer. To make ends meet I have also done multiple jobs like labor work, worked as a Zomato delivery boy, etc. My village follows the tradition of Dangal. That is where I got wrestling from," he had said.

(with inputs from agencies)

