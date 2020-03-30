Image Source : AP Andhra reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23

The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 23 with two more persons testing positive since last night. A 72-year old man in Rajamahendravaram and a 49-year old from Kakinada tested positive for Covid-19, the Medical and Health Department said in its latest bulletin. Their travel details were being traced, it said. With the two, the number of coronavirus positive cases in East Godavari district touched three. In all, 33 samples were tested since Sunday night of which 31 turned negative, the bulletin said.

India's death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 29 today with the total number of cases at 1,074. Maharashtra today reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the count in the state to 215. While five cases were seen in Pune, three are from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, one from Kolhapur and one from Nashik.

Karnataka has so far reported 76 cases followed by Telangana with 66 cases. Uttar Pradesh has 65 cases and Gujarat has 58 cases followed by Rajasthan with 55 cases. Delhi has reported 49 cases and Madhya Pradesh has 30 cases so far.

