Coronavirus +ve cases cross 1000-mark in India, death toll at 27; Check state-wise COVID-19 list

As India entered day 5 of 21-day lockdown, coronavirus positive cases rose to 1024 including 48 foreign nationals as of Sunday evening, according to data provided on the Health Ministry website. This includes 901 cases are active cases and have 96 cured or migrated and 27 who succumbed to the respiratory illness.

New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2020 9:00 IST
Image Source : PTI

As India entered day 5 of 21-day lockdown, coronavirus positive cases rose to 1024 including 48 foreign nationals as of Sunday evening, according to data provided on the Health Ministry website. This includes 901 cases are active cases and have 96 cured or migrated and 27 who succumbed to the respiratory illness. While globally, the COVID-19 numbers have surpassed 634,000, and the death toll is close to 30,000, WHO said. 

After 22 persons were found positive for coronavirus on Sunday, Maharashtra stands as the worst-hit state with 186 coronavirus positive cases, followed by Kerala at 182.

As per the ministry statistics, the number of deaths due to infection are 27. This includes 6 in Maharashtra, 5 in Gujarat, 3 in Karnataka, 2 each in Madhya Pradesh, J&K  and Delhi and one each on Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Karnataka has so far reported 76 cases followed by Telangana with 66 cases. Uttar Pradesh has 65 cases and Gujarat has 58 cases followed by  Rajasthan with 55 cases. Delhi has reported  49 cases and Madhya Pradesh has 30 cases so far.

Check State-wise COVID-19 positive cases list:

(*Including 48 foreign Nationals, Source: Health Ministry)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases * Cured/

Discharged/Migrated

 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 19 1 0
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0
3 Bihar 11 0 1
4 Chandigarh 8 0 0
5 Chhattisgarh 7 0 0
6 Delhi 49 6 2
7 Goa 5 0 0
8 Gujarat 58 1 5
9 Haryana 33 17 0
10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1
11 Jammu and Kashmir 31 1 2
12 Karnataka 76 5 3
13 Kerala 182 15 1
14 Ladakh 13 3 0
15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 2
16 Maharashtra 186 25 6
17 Manipur 1 0 0
18 Mizoram 1 0 0
19 Odisha 3 0 0
20 Puducherry 1 0 0
21 Punjab 38 1 1
22 Rajasthan 55 3 0
23 Tamil Nadu 49 4 1
24 Telengana 66 1 1
25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0
26 Uttar Pradesh 65 11 0
27 West Bengal 18 0 1
Total number of confirmed cases in India 1024 96 27

