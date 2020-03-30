COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: The global death toll due to novel coronavirus is nearing 34,000. As on 7:35 am, as many as 33,939 fatalities were reported from across the world, with a total of 7,20,783 positive cases of COVID-19. Italy and Spain have so far been the worst-hit nations, where the death toll due to coronavirus is on a rise with each passing day. In India, 27 people have by far died due to COVID-19, while the total number of cases have breached the 1,000-mark.