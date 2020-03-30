COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:
- Total number of coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan rises to 1593
- Madhya Pradesh: Case registered against two coronavirus positive patients who had escaped from MRTB hospital in Indore on March 28. They were traced and brought back to the hospital yesterday
- Nepal extends lockdown by a week
- Trump extends social distancing guidelines till April 30
- Delhi: Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Ghazipur has been converted to a temporary shelter home by the government
- Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths
