Andhra Shocker: Class 10 student burnt to death by unidentified people in Bapatla, dying declaration recorded

Andhra Pradesh crime: In a shocking incident, a student of class 10th was burnt alive by some unidentified people in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old U Amarnath. According to reports, the attackers poured petrol and set him ablaze when he was on his way to tuition.

Following the incident, the victim was rushed to a Government General Hospital at Guntur in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred in Rajavolu village of Cherukupalli Mandal block on Friday morning. Amarnath was going to tuition on his bicycle when he was stopped by some youth near Redlapalem.

Boy's dying declaration

Hearing the cries of the boy, locals rushed to douse the fire and shifted him to GGH Guntur. In his dying declaration, the boy told police that Venkateshwar Reddy and a few others torched him.

Assailants yet to be nabbed

Meanwhile, Amarnath's grandfather Reddaiah said a boy who was harassing Amarnath's sister was responsible for the killing. Amarnath had pulled up the boy for harassing his sister. He had questioned the boy for roaming around the college where his sister was studying.

It should be noted here that the Police have registered a case into the matter and launched a hunt for the assailants.

