Chandrababu Naidu writes to PM, claims harrowing times in Andhra Pradesh since May 2019

Letter to PM: Former NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu alleged in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the people of the state are suffering unprecedented times since May 2019 due to the “undemocratic” regime of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a slew of allegations against the Chief Minister in a 10-page letter to the Prime Minister and dubbed Reddy “unsound”.

“Over five crore Telugu people and the state of AP have been going through unprecedented and most harrowing times since May 2019 on account of anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts unleashed with unsound mind by Reddy,” Naidu wrote.

Naidu claimed that he wrote the letter in the interest of democracy as the LoP to draw the Prime Minister’s attention.

In the letter, he listed cases to demonstrate the alleged scale of violence, autocracy and other violations.

According to the TDP supremo, the alleged destruction of Constitutional institutions, attacks on the judiciary and central agencies have become the order of the day.

Naidu cited examples in the letter and claimed that the Reddy government is allegedly intimidating the legislature, judiciary and the executive.

Naidu alleged that the places of worship are being attacked while also denying the fundamental rights of the people.

The former chief minister claimed that the state has become the epicentre of drugs and a hub for criminals.

