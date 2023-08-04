Andhra Pradesh: TDP, YSRCP workers clash during Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Annamayya | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A bus was overturned during a clash between TDP and YSRCP workers in Annamayya

A clash erupted between the workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party during a rally of Andhra Pradesh's Leader of Opposition (LoP) N Chandrababu Naidu in Annamayya.

Visuals showed a bus being overturned and later set on fire. Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from workers of both parties.

Police were forced to intervene to disperse the protesters as some people were injured in the clash. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a minor fire erupted at the venue of Naidu's rally in Kadapa. The fire erupted at a roadside snack cart when tyhe opposition leader was addressing the roadshow.

According to reports, Chandrababu Naidu was not happy and believed that it must have been done deliberately by someone.

Kadapa is the home district of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and during Naidu's 3-day tour, he will also visit Jagan's constituency Pulivendula and address a public meeting.

On July 27, the police fired a round in the air to disperse the rival political workers from YSRCP and TDP at an Opposition rally after a clash broke out between them in Vinukonda town of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district.

The rival groups shouted at each other and pelted stones, triggering a tense situation for nearly an hour, which led a local police inspector to open fire, Narsaraopeta sub-divisional police officer K V Mahesh said. About five persons sustained injuries due to stone pelting.

(with ANI inputs)

