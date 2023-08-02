Chandrababu Naidu's TDP backs Modi government over Delhi Services Bill

Follow us on Image Source : ANI TDP chief with PM Modi

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday cleared that it is going to support the Narendra Modi government over Delhi Services Bill. On August 1, the union government tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha amid vociferous protests by opposition MPs.

The bill, which gives the lieutenant governor the final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will replace an ordinance promulgated on May 19.

Calling the Delhi services bill the "most undemocratic" piece of legislation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties will oppose it and express hope that many MPs of the ruling BJP will also vote against it to protect the Constitution.

