Andhra Pradesh: Fire erupts during Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Kadapa

Fire erupts at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Kadapa town.

Kadapa: A minor fire erupted at the venue of Andhra Pradesh's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Kadapa.

The fire erupted at a roadside snack cart when Chandrababu Naidu was addressing the roadshow.

All possible angles are being investigated by the police.

According to reports, Chandrababu Naidu was not happy and believed that it must have been done deliberately by someone.

Kadapa is the home district of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and during Naidu's 3-day tour, he will also visit Jagan's constituency Pulivendula and address a public meeting.

However, the permission to hold a public rally in Jagan Mohan's constituency has not been given as of now.

