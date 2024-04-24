Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Andhra Assembly elections: Pawan Kalyan files nomination from Pithapuram constituency

Andhra Assembly elections: Pawan Kalyan files nomination from Pithapuram constituency

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Janasena recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with Chandra Babu Naidu's TDP in Andhra Pradesh to fight Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Amravati Updated on: April 24, 2024 7:04 IST
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan
Image Source : X Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan filed his nomination from the Pithapuram constituency for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024 on Tuesday. Two former Union ministers MM Pallam Raju and JD Seelam also filed their nominations, but for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

Actor-turned-politician Kalyan was accompanied by local party leaders as he filed his nomination paper for the Pithapuram assembly seat.

"Pawan Kalyan filed his nomination as Pithapuram assembly (constituency) candidate," Janasena said in post on X.

Raju, a Union human resource development minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, filed his nomination from the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.

Seelam, a Union minister of state for finance in the UPA government, filed his nomination from the Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency. A former IAS officer, Seelam is contesting against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Nandigam Suresh.

Senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy also filed his nomination for the Nellore Lok Sabha seat.

"I filed my nomination for the Nellore parliamentary constituency today at the Nellore district collector's office. I wholeheartedly thank party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me this great opportunity," he said in a post on X.

According to a press release from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's office, 111 nominations were filed on Tuesday for the Lok Sabha elections and 630 for the assembly polls.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13.The votes will be counted on June 4.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections: Nitish Kumar writes 'emotional letter' to people of Bihar, reminds them of 'jungle raj'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement