Amrit Udyan: Visitors get vibrant experience in blooming garden as it celebrates many firsts this year

Amrit Udyan: World famous Amrit Udyan has caught the attention of the public this year as many firsts have been introduced to enhance the experience of the visitors. Once you enter the garden, you will get lost in the spectacular beauty of the dazzling flora. Out-of-the-ordinary flowers are blooming in the Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. The Musical Fountain is one of the best sites in the Amrit Udyan. If you are planning to visit the Amrit Udyan with family or friends then you must know below mentioned new initiatives introduced aiming to enhance the experience of visitors.
Registration has been made easier
Now Visitors have been provided with multiple ways to register themselves to visit the Gardens. You can either register online at presidentofindia.nic.in or at the Visitor Registration kiosks near Entry Gate 35 that have been introduced this year.
Scan to boost knowledge
With delight for the eyes, Amrit Udyan has now become a site full of knowledge as QR codes have been placed for all the available floral species. Visitors can get information such as the Botanical name, Family and brief descriptions about the plant by scanning the QR codes.
Guides for your assistance
If you want to dive into the depth to get information about any plant then Horticultural and Floriculture scholars and students with the highest qualifications of MSC. and PhD will help you. They have been engaged as guides to interact with the visitors and provide in-depth information on the flora of the Amrit Udyan.
Fun, food and more
Food courts have been set up where visitors can enjoy delicious snacks post their visit to Amrit Udyan. Selfie points and a Curio shop have also been set up at the food court where visitors can capture memories of their visit and buy Rashtrapati Bhavan Souvenirs. Moreover, visitors can also book their visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum at the Museum information and facilitation center at the food court.
Entry has been made free for school groups
Entry of school groups to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum has been made free for the duration of Udyan Utsav 2023, and students of all ages have been able to witness the rich heritage of India. Visitors are being contacted through SMS & IVRS to provide feedback on their experience of visiting Udyan Utsav 2023, with an aim to continuously adapt to enhance visitors’ experience.