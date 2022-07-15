Amravati chemist's murder: NIA court extends custody of 7 accused till July 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after the killing of chemist Umesh Kolh on June 21, in Amravati.

Amravati chemist's murder: The Mumbai Court on Friday extended the custody of 7 persons with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the murder of a chemist till July 22. The accused had committed the crime after the chemist’s social media post supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Senior advocate appearing for NIA argued that "the matter is very serious, national and international links are also being probed." "Confiscated electronic evidence needs to be confronted, the material which has been seized will be sent for examination," the lawyer added. Another accused Shamim is still absconding.

Earlier, a team of NIA on Wednesday recreated the sequence of events that led to the alleged murder of a chemist here last month. The central probe agency brought to Amravati from Mumbai two of the seven accused - Taufiq alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim, 24, and Atib Rashid Adil Rashid, 22 - arrested in the case to reconstruct the crime scene.

Chemist Umesh Kolhe, 54, died after being stabbed in the neck around 10 pm on June 21 when he was returning home after closing his shop.

He was murdered for allegedly sharing a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammad.

The NIA team took every detail from these accused in connection with the murder. The investigators interrogated the duo at Kotwali police station and also searched their homes. While Taslim is a resident of Bismilla Nagar in Lalkhadi, Rashid lived in Maulana Azad Nagar. The NIA had earlier taken over the custody of all the seven accused in the case. The alleged mastermind of the case is Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim.

