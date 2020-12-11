Amit Shah to visit West Bengal as BJP, TMC cross swords after attack on Nadda's convoy

Image Source : INDIA TV Amit Shah to visit West Bengal

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal later this month. It will be Shah’s second visit to the poll-bound state within a month.

Though dates are yet to be announced, reports say that the former BJP chief will visit the state on December 19 and 20.

Shah is likely to oversee the party’s preparedness for the Assembly election due for April-May 2021.

The development comes a day after BJP president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in South 24 Parganas district. Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour. Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were damaged in the alleged attack. Nadda, however, escaped unhurt. His party colleague Vijayavargiya suffered injuries in the attack.

READ MORE: Battleground Bengal: Attack on JP Nadda's convoy intensifies BJP, TMC slugfest

In another development, the Centre sought a report from the West Bengal government over the alleged "serious security lapses" during the visit of Nadda.

Shah called the attack on Nadda "sponsored violence", and alleged that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under the Trinamool rule.

The Central government has also sent a communication to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking a detailed report on law and order situation and the steps being taken by the state government in maintaining peace and tranquility after Thursday's attack on Nadda's convoy, government officials said told PTI.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP activists blocked roads in various districts of West Bengal in protest against the attack on the convoy of Nadda. Protests were held at Dorina crossing in downtown Esplanade area, on SC Mallick Road near Jadavpur police station, on VIP Road in Kestopur and Chingrighata in various corners of the city as the saffron party members and supporters shouted slogans against "worsening law and order situation in the state". Similar protests were held at Howrah, Asok Nagar in North 24 Parganas, Moina in Purba Medinipur and Dankuni in Hooghly district.

READ MORE: 'Lawlessness and intolerance': JP Nadda slams Mamata govt after attack on convoy

A party delegation comprising MPs Locket Chatterjee and Saumitra Khan also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan to voice their grievances over increasing attack on party members and leaders by the ruling party goons.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police claimed that the situation was peaceful. "Shri J P Nadda, National President, BJP reached safely at the venue, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Pgs. Nothing happened to his convoy. Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour PD, sporadically and suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy," it tweeted.

Latest India News