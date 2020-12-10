'Lawlessness and intolerance': JP Nadda slams Mamata government after attack on convoy

Image Source : ANI Stones hurled at JP Nadda's convoy, Vijayvargiya's vehicle ransacked in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government after stones were hurled at his convoy in Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. Addressing that party worker, Nadda said that West Bengal has become a state of 'lawlessness and intolerance'.

"If I have reached here for the meeting, it's due to Maa Durga's grace," Nadda said.

Nadda said that Bengal has reached a new low under Trinamool Congress, adding that the administration has completely collapsed and "goonda raj" is prevailing in the state.

"Days of Mamata Banerjee govt numbered, we have to defeat this goonda raj," he said, adding that Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. "It is a shame on democracy," Nadda said.

"I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom," the BJP president said.

Earlier today, stones were hurled at Nadda's convoy, when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.

Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, a PTI report said.

"On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

The incident took place hours after the Centre sought a report from the West Bengal government on alleged "serious security lapses" during the visit of Nadda. The Union home ministry's communication to the West Bengal government came after BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

