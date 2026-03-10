Did you know why Heer died in Rockstar? Imtiaz Ali explains the ending of Ranbir Kapoor's film

New Delhi:

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar (2011) starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles. The film gave audiences a fresh chemistry, one of RK's most versatile performances and a powerful music album. It became a cult classic and one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

But this powerful musical drama also gave us one of the most heartbreaking, bittersweet, and tragic endings ever. While Ranbir fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a rockstar by becoming Jordan from Janardan, he lost the love of his life, Heer. But did you know that Nargis, also known as Heer, wasn't supposed to die in the original script of Rockstar?

Imtiaz Ali reveals this after 15 years

Yes, you read that correctly. At a recent fan meet-up event in Mumbai, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed that Nargis Fakhri's character, Heer, in Ranbir Kapoor's film Rockstar, wasn't actually supposed to die.

Imtiaz explained, 'I wanted her to live. I wanted a lot of different things in Rockstar. Actually, I wrote a full draft, but unfortunately, it got lost. Years later, when I got the chance to make Rockstar, I tried to find it, but it wasn't in the computer.'

Was the story of Rockstar inspired by Heer Ranjha?

But when Imtiaz decided to rewrite the story, it took a different direction, inspired by the Punjabi love story Heer Ranjha. The filmmaker explained, 'So I rewrote it. This time, I don't know what happened. At the end, Heer was gone. I think it was also because I was following Heer Ranjha a lot. The girl's name was Heer, and she died before Ranjha, so the film ends before Jordan's death.'

At the end of Rockstar, Ranbir, aka Jordan, performs at a concert at the Verona Arena in Italy. Losing Heer leaves him in eternal grief, and he eventually reaches the level of stardom like his idol, Jim Morrison.

Ranbir's upcoming films include Ramayan: Part 1, Animal Park and Love and War.

