Amit Shah seeks report from Bengal DGP over JP Nadda's security lapse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from West Bengal DGP over reports of a security lapse during BJP national president JP Nadda's visit to the poll-bund state, sources told India TV.

Earlier today, BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh wrote a letter to Amit Shah regarding a security lapse in Nadda's Kolkata visit on Wednesday. He alleged that during Nadda's different engagement in Kolkata, it was observed that there were serious lapses on security arrangments, purportedly due to negligence and casual approach of the state's police department.

"Police didn't intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle," he wrote. He said that the pilot car provided by the police didn't create a smooth and safe passage for Nadda for travelling from one place to another. The convoy was stopped at many traffic lights, causing serious concern for potential hazards. Nadda is a Z category protectee.

Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters on Wednesday attempted to show black flags to Nadda from a spot outside the newly opened election office of the saffron party when he was inside it. According to a PTI report, about 50 people tried to wave black flags from the spot located some distance away from the newly opened office. They also shouted "BJP go back" when Nadda entered the building.

On hearing the commotion BJP workers came out of the building and tried to confront the protestors, who later told reporters they did not belong to any political party.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday on a two-day visit. He launched the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' as part of the party's 'Aar Noi Annay' (No More Injustice) campaign in the state. The door-to-door campaign is part of the massive public outreach programme BJP has planned in the run-up to the state Assembly election due in April-May 2021.

