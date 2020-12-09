'Mission Bengal': JP Nadda in Mamata's bastion today, to take part in door-to-door campaign in Kolkata

Image Source : PTI Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal today

BJP president JP Nadda is set to begin his two-day visit to West Bengal today (Wednesday). During his visit, Nadda will take stock of party activities and participate in the ongoing mass outreach campaign, with an eye on 2021 assembly polls. The BJP president will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. Nadda, soon after arriving in Kolkata, will inaugurate an election management room at BJP's office in Hastings. He would also virtually unveil party offices in nine districts of the state, party sources said.

According to a statement by BJP national media incharge Anil Baluni, Nadda will participate in various programmes to strengthen the party's base in the eastern state.

Nadda will also participate in the party's various community-wise outreach programmes under the 'Aar Noi Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign, which is part of the BJP's strategy to counter the alleged hegemony and gunda raj of the ruling TMC in the state.

The BJP president will also meet representatives from slum communities and discuss various issues concerning them, the party said.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji's public programs in West Bengal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6noaZjDp0A — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) December 8, 2020

On Thursday, he will be visiting Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is the bastion of local MP and Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, a senior party leader said.

"At Diamond Harbour, he is scheduled to hold meetings with the fishermen community of the state. He will also meet the district leadership and is likely to address a press conference," the leader said.

The BJP president is undertaking a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party organisation. He commenced his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4, the party said.

The BJP, after having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. With the saffron party growing from strength to strength in the state over the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that they will be able to put an end to Banerjee's 10-year rule.

