Stones hurled at JP Nadda's convoy, Kailash Vijayvargiya's vehicle ransacked in Bengal

Stones hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy on way to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal

Vehicles of BJP leaders JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoys were attacked in Bengal as the two leaders visited the state to campaign for the Bengal elections in 2021. Stones were hurled at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy on way to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. "On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

On the other hand, in South 24 Parganas, Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was also attacked in a separate incident in which his vehicle was pelted with stones. The protestors also attempted to block the road from where the convoy was passing.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from West Bengal DGP over reports of a security lapse during BJP national president JP Nadda's visit to the poll-bund state, sources told India TV.

This comes after BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh wrote a letter to Amit Shah regarding a security lapse in Nadda's Kolkata visit on Wednesday. He alleged that during Nadda's different engagement in Kolkata, it was observed that there were serious lapses on security arrangments, purportedly due to negligence and casual approach of the state's police department.

"Police didn't intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle," he wrote. He said that the pilot car provided by the police didn't create a smooth and safe passage for Nadda for travelling from one place to another. The convoy was stopped at many traffic lights, causing serious concern for potential hazards. Nadda is a Z category protectee.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday on a two-day visit. He launched the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' as part of the party's 'Aar Noi Annay' (No More Injustice) campaign in the state. The door-to-door campaign is part of the massive public outreach programme BJP has planned in the run-up to the state Assembly election due in April-May 2021.

