Amit Shah releases Rs 6,194 crore disaster relief fund for 19 states

Union Home Minister Shah to Friday approved the release of Rs 6,194 crore to 19 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The amount includes Rs 1,209.60 crore as central share of the State Disaster Response Fund to four states -- Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh -- for 2022-23, according to an official statement.

The statement added that Rs 4,984.80 crore will also be given to 15 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura -- for 2023-24. The release of funds will help states undertake relief measures during the current monsoon season.

The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already approved the release of Rs 3,649.40 crore as central share of SDRF to nine states during 2023-24. Based on the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations, the central government has allocated Rs 1,28,122.40 crore for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26, the release stated.

