If Rahul becomes PM, scams, corruption will become India's destiny: Amit Shah

Shah slams Rahul: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (June 30) said that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of India, scams will become the 'destiny' of the country, and added that the fraudsters will go behind bars if Narendra Modi returns to power again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"If Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister, scams and corruption will become the destiny of India and if Narendra Modi becomes the PM again, fraudsters will go behind bars," he said at his rally organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine years in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Amit Shah further accused the Ashok Gehlot government in poll-bound Rajasthan of indulging in ‘vote-bank politics’ and said that had it set up a special court in the case pertaining to Kanhaiya Lal murder, the accused would have been hanged by now.

Notably, a tailor known as Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men who accused the victim of insulting Islam on social media.

"Who did not give security to Kanhaiya? Whose police remained silent till he died. You did not even want to catch (the accused), the NIA had caught them. And don't lie Gehlot ji that the charge sheet has not been filed, I say with authority that the charge sheet was filed on December 22, 2022. The task of setting up a special court is yours (state government), so that the accused are punished soon. They should be ashamed, they do vote bank politics," Shah said.

Shah slams Gehlot over corruption

He further hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over corruption and said that his government has broken all promises that it made to the people of the state.

“Gehlot government is a government surrounded by riots, misbehavior with women and atrocities on Dalits…We have to uproot and throw out this Gehlot government. There is a rule of riots here. Gehlot ji's government is on number-1 in corruption. This government has broken all the records of corruption. Gehlot broke all the promises he had made,” Shah alleged.

Stating that he has travelled across the country and seen the unwavering support for the BJP, the Home Minister stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return at the top post once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the BJP emerging victorious securing 300 seats.

"I have travelled across the country. From the support I have seen, it is certain that Modi is going to become prime minister in 2024 with BJP winning 300 seats," he said.

Shah also exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in Rajasthan with a record margin when assembly elections are held later this year.

“This land of Mewar is the land of sacrifice and devotion. This land is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the victory flag of the BJP emerges from this land only. Gehlot, in 2023, BJP is going to break all the records of victory in Rajasthan and form the government with a thumping majority,” he said.

Home Minister attacks Patna Opposition meet

Referring to the June 23 Opposition meeting which took place in Patna, Shah said that if the participant parties come to power in 2024, there will be scams in the country.

“Even our opponents have not been able to level a single allegation of corruption on the Narendra Modi government till date,” Shah said.

Over 15 Opposition parties had gathered in Patna this month at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence in an attempt to bring all the like-minded leaders on a single platform. Various political parties including Congress, RJD, JDU, TMC, National Conference, Samajwadi Party, CPI, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and AAP had participated in the meeting.

The BJP had branded the coming together of the Opposition leaders as a ‘photo op’.

(With PTI inputs)

