  4. Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on J&K with L-G, NSA, Army and RAW chiefs

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on J&K with L-G, NSA, Army and RAW chiefs

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2022 16:27 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on Jammu
Image Source : ANI Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)

Highlights

  • The meeting was attended by NSA, Army and RAW chief, CRPF, J&K LG Manoj Sinha among others
  • Home Minister reviewed the security situation including arrangements along the border
  • The security review comes following attacks on security personnel, infiltration bids

Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in regard to Jammu and Kashmir at his north block office, to review the security situation.

The meeting was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey, J&K LG Manoj Sinha along with Research & Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF DD Kuldeep Singh.

The Home Minister reviewed the security situation including arrangements along the border with Pakistan, officials said.

The security review comes following attacks on security personnel, infiltration bids and killings of Kashmir Pandits in the Union Territory.

Three infiltrators were killed by security personnel along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kamalkote sector of Uri on Thursday.

There have been at least three infiltration bids by terrorists from across the border in the last four days in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

