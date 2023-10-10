Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Nandana Deb Sen denies her father, Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen’s news of death

Nandana Deb Sen denies her father, Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen’s news of death

Amid reports that Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen died, his daughter Nandana Deb Sen dismissed the news claiming the veteran economist is totally fine.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2023 18:04 IST
Amartya Sen
Image Source : PTI Nobel prize winner and veteran economist Amartya Sen

After the news of veteran economist and Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen’s death surfaced, his daughter Nandana Deb Sen denied the reports. Taking to X, Nandana said, "Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!" (SIC).

The news about Sen’s death started circulating after American economic historian Claudia Goldin, who won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics, took to 'X' to announce his death. "A terrible news. My dearest Professor Amartya Sen has died minutes ago. No words," Goldin stated, which subsequently turned out to be fake. 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News