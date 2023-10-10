Nandana Deb Sen denies her father, Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen’s news of death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nobel prize winner and veteran economist Amartya Sen

After the news of veteran economist and Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen’s death surfaced, his daughter Nandana Deb Sen denied the reports. Taking to X, Nandana said, "Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!" (SIC).

The news about Sen’s death started circulating after American economic historian Claudia Goldin, who won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics, took to 'X' to announce his death. "A terrible news. My dearest Professor Amartya Sen has died minutes ago. No words," Goldin stated, which subsequently turned out to be fake.

Latest India News