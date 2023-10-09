Nobel Economics Prize awarded to Claudia Goldin for her research on women's contribution to labour market

Follow us on Image Source : AP Claudia Goldin announced as winner of Nobel Prize 2023 for Economics

Economist Claudia Goldin on Sunday won the Nobel Prize 2023 in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Claudia Goldin for her work in advancing the understanding of "women’s labour market outcomes”.

Goldin is an economics professor at Harvard University and is the third woman to win the highly-coveted award. She is the second woman Nobel laureate in economics.

“Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.

The Economics Award was created by Sweden’s central bank in 1968 and is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig last year for their research into bank failures that helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Who has won this year's Nobel Prizes till now?

Scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their revolutionary work in the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. The scientists worked together at the University of Pennsylvania.

Scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for "the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots". The Nobel Laureates in Chemistry 2023 have succeeded in producing particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena.

Norwegian author Jon Fosse was awarded The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable. According to The Nobel Prize, Fosse combines strong local ties, both linguistic and geographic, with modernist artistic techniques.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2023 was awarded to imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi for fighting against the oppression of women in Iran and promoting human rights and freedom for all. She is currently serving a 10-year sentence in Iran.



