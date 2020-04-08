12 injured in clash during ration distribution in Aligarh

Twelve people were injured as two groups belonging to separate communities clashed over the issue of distribution of ration in Kamalpur village here, police said on Wednesday. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the clash that took place on Tuesday, ADM City, Rakesh Kumar Maalpani told PTI.

"The incident took place in the village at the time of ration distribution in which two groups clashed. Twelve persons were injured in brickbatting between rival groups. They have been admitted at the district Malham Singh hospital," police said.

The situation in the village is now "fully under control", police said.

An FIR has been lodged against 150 people, including 100 unnamed people. Among those booked for the violence is the pradhan of the village Chaman Khan.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, BJP Corporator Virendra Singh was arrested for allegedly assaulting a labourer Kanhaiya Lal following a tiff over the distribution of ration.

As soon as news of his arrest spread, senior BJP leaders rushed to police station Kuwarsi where the arrested corporator was taken.

After nearly two hours of an altercation between BJP leaders and police, the corporator was released on bail.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G told newspersons that an inquiry has been ordered.

ALSO READ | 8 new COVID-19 cases reported from Bhopal; city total rises to 91

ALSO READ | Andhra reports 25 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; tally mounts to 329. Check district-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News