Andhra reports 10 new coronavirus cases; tally mounts to 314. Check district-wise list

Andhra Pradesh reported 10 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 314. The state has so far reported 3 coronavirus deaths. Among these 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, eight cases were reported in Guntur district and one each case were confirmed in Kadapa and Nellore.

Meanwhile, Kurnool has emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19 in the state with 74 active cases so far.

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to GGH Kurnool, became the first casualty in Andhra on April 3. The person had no travel history but was diabetic. On the other hand, a 64-yr-old patient, who came in contact with a person with travel history to Mecca, died on April 4 in Anantpur district.

The third casualty was reported on April 4, after a 55-yr-old COVID-19 patient died at GGH Vijaywada. The person had travelled by train between Behrampur and Vijaywada in February.

The two north coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are the only ones that remain unaffected by the virus as they did not record a single positive case so far.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and discussed the situation in the wake of the mounting number of positive cases, primarily due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees.

The two discussed the measures being taken to contain the disease as well as the facilities for the affected persons, official sources said.

