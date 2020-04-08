Image Source : PTI 8 new COVID-19 cases reported from Bhopal; city total rises to 91

Eight new coronavirus cases have been reported from the city of Bhopal taking the number of cases in the city to 91. As per Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Office Dr Sudhir Kumar Dehariya, one person has died due to the illness while 2 others have been cured/discharged.

Among the cases being reported from Bhopal, a large number of patients are from the health and the police department. On April 6, 12 COVID-19 cases were reported from Bhopal including 5 health workers and 7 policemen.

The authorities have identified 63 areas of Bhopal which will be sealed off as a measure to contain the virus.

In Madhya Pradesh there are 229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 13 deaths.

