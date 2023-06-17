'Our priority should be to empower citizens, make them internationally competitive': NSA Ajit Doval

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Our priority should be to empower citizens: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said that it should be a priority to empower citizens and make them 'internationally competitive'. While delivering the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial lecture here, Doval recalled the freedom fighter and said that he had immense faith in the capabilities of the people.

"Netaji had great faith in the capabilities of the people. Today, our priority should be to empower our citizens and make them internationally competitive," Doval said.

Doval highlighted the achievements of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose while also applauding his tenacity in his commitment to the nation. The NSA underlined the fearlessness of Bose in challenging the British authorities, confronting a British principal at his college, and resigning from Congress defying Mahatma Gandhi.

Doval said that Bose had great respect for Gandhi at the same time.

"Bose possessed audacity like no other. He had the courage to challenge the prevailing powers, regardless of the consequences. His audacity was evident throughout his life, from his journey to London for the ICS to his escape from India during detention. He displayed unparalleled bravery and determination," he said.

NSA Doval on Netaji's legacy

The NSA noted Bose's legacy and mentioned his ability to unite people belonging to diverse backgrounds. Doval also spoke about how Netaji envisioned a unified and strong India.

"Bose's leadership was exceptional. He recognised India as a reality, transcending divisions of caste, religion, and ethnicity. His vision of a united India, encapsulated in his famous slogan 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja.' It resonated with people across all walks of life. He inspired them to fight for their country, united in their pursuit of freedom," Doval said.

Doval on Subhas Chandra Bose's impact on Indians

Doval said Bose's efforts were driven by his passion for patriotism and his unwavering dream of a great India.

"Bose's efforts were monumental, fuelled by his romantic ideals of patriotism and his unwavering hope for a great India. History may have been unkind to him, but his impact and nationalism continued even after his passing. He left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of countless Indians who were inspired by his extraordinary journey," he said.

At the event organised by the industry chamber ASSOCHAM, Doval underlined India's role in providing a global workforce and said the country could achieve much more if its human resources are adequately skilled.

The NSA called for constant progress in all aspects and walks of life, stating, "Wherever you are, whatever you are doing, do it better than what you did yesterday."

(With PTI inputs)

