'No charge for web check-in in domestic airlines,' rules DGCA amid multiple complaints

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier, the aviation ministry ruled that Airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports.

Airlines news: Amid multiple complaints about airlines charging additional fees for web check-in, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ruled that no charge should be waged on the consumers.

In a circular released by the aviation general, the DGCA said that "Such unbundled services are provided on "opt-in" basis by Airlines and are not mandatory in nature."

There is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure. Scheduled domestic airlines are not charging any fee for completing web check-in formalities.

As far as check-in at Airports is concerned, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all the scheduled airlines not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check in counters as the same cannot be considered within 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Go First currently charge a fee of Rs 200 if a passenger wants the boarding pass to be issued at the check-in counter.

