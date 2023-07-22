Air Force Day parade to be held in Prayagraj this year

Follow us on Image Source : PIB The Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on October 8.

Air Force Day parade: For the second consecutive year, the Indian Air Force Day parade will be held outside Delhi. Keeping with the new tradition of hosting the Air Force Day celebrations in different parts of the country, this year's Air Force Day parade and Air Display will be held in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on October 8.

Air Display over Sangam area

According to the Ministry of Defence, this time the ceremonial parade will be conducted at Air Force Station Bamrauli in Prayagraj and the Air Display will be conducted over the Sangam area, in the vicinity of the Ordnance Depot Fort in Prayagraj. The scenic surroundings would add to the appeal of the stream of aircraft flying-by in close formation.

The Air Force Day Celebrations will actually commence more than a week before the parade with an Air Display near Bhojtal Lake at Bhopal Madhya Pradesh on September 30. "IAF is looking forward to greeting and enthralling the local populace with its exciting range of aerobatic performances, both at Prayagraj and Bhopal," the ministry said.

Air Force Day Parade in Chandigarh

Last year, the Air Force Day Parade was held at Chandigarh, with the flypast being conducted over Sukhna Lake there.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933. Major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai since 1950.

