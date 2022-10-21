AIIMS withdraws order on SOPs issued for medical treatment to MPs amid protests

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The development comes amid protests held by the doctors' associations.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday withdrew its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the medical treatment provided to members of Parliament. This development comes amid protests held by the doctors' associations.

The AIIMS in a fresh letter addressed to the Joint Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the letter issued earlier by the institution should be treated as withdrawn. "Letter dated 17 Oct 2022 on the subject may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect," said the letter, signed by Chief Administrative Officer Deo Nath Sah.

The order issued on October 17 by the AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas stated that the Duty Officers from the Department of Hospital Administration will have to be available in the control room round the clock for OPD and emergency consultation and inpatient hospitalisation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

It further said all other patients who are referred to AIIMS for consultation or treatment by the MPs will also be provided due assistance by its Media & Protocol Division.

"The duty officer will be the Nodal Officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for hon'ble sitting MPs," said the order adding those on shift will ensure their hassle-free admission.

Dr. Manish Jangra, of the Federation of All India Medical Associations, said: "We welcome this... we will always fight against VIP culture and will never compromise on this matter. We are against VIP culture since the beginning."

