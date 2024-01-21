AIIMS Delhi reverses decision to shut OPD till 2.30 pm on Ram temple consecration day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier AIIMS Delhi had declared a half-day holiday for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has decided to remain open on Monday, overturning its earlier announcement to suspend OPD services until 2:30 pm in light of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

“In continuation with circular dated January 20 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with the appointment in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care,” the new office memorandum said.

All critical clinical care services shall remain operational, it said. An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi had earlier noted that the Government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional.

Delhi AIIMS had declared half-day holiday

Earlier on Saturday, AIIMS Delhi and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had declared a half-day holiday for the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. This came after Delhi LG VK Saxena approved the closure of government offices and educational institutions for half day i.e. till 2:30 pm on January 22 amid the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Half-day holiday for Delhi government offices

A Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya.

"Delhi LG V.K. Saxena approves half-day closing of all Delhi Government offices/ULBs/autonomous bodies/undertakings and boards etc on 22nd January 2024 (Monday), on account of Ram Temple pran pratishtha in Ayodhya," an official statement read.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Dr Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

