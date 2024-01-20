Delhi AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital declare half-day on January 22, emergency services to continue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Ram Mandir: AIIMS Delhi and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital will observe a half-day holiday on Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. The half-day off will observed till 2:30 pm. However, all critical clinical services will remain functional.

In Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, all emergency services shall remain functional while OPD registration counters will open at 1:30 pm.

In AIIMS, all appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will be functional. If any patients come we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPDs will be functioning, an official informed.

Earlier today, Delhi LG VK Saxena approved the closure of government offices and educational institutions for half day i.e. till 2:30 pm on January 22 amid the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya.

"Delhi LG V.K. Saxena approves half-day closing of all Delhi Government offices/ULBs/autonomous bodies/undertakings and boards etc on 22nd January 2024 (Monday), on account of Ram Temple pranpratishtha in Ayodhya," an official statement read.

Meanwhile, A Delhi government officer said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30 pm on January 22.

Several other states in the country have announed a holiday or half-day inwake of the Ram Mandir event.

'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla

The vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. He has already begun an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

ALSO READ | Ram Lalla idol's face revealed ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony | See first pic