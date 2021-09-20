Not vaccinated yet? This city won't allow you to board public transport, use other facilities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Now, those unvaccinated won't be allowed to board public transport, use other facilities

In a move that will motivate more people to get themselves vaccinated, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has from Monday banned those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from using public facilities, like civic transport service and from entering public buildings. Commenting on the new rule, Jignesh Patel, Director Parks and Garden, AMC said everyone above 18 years must carry a physical COVID vaccination certificate or an e-copy in their mobile and that these certificates will be checked at the entry of facilities.

"Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transit System, Kankaria lakefront, riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, city civic centre are closed to non-vaccinated people from today," said Jignesh Patel.

He further said that the decision was taken to speed up the vaccination process and overcome possible hesitancy among people.

"Vaccine is the only weapon against the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are not vaccinated will be barred from entry into the parks and gardens. Those who have taken the first dose and are due for their second will also be not be allowed to enter into vehicles of the civic transport service and buildings," he said.

COVID-19 situation in Gujarat

Meanwhile, for the first time in the last nine months, the number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat dropped to a single digit in a day on Sunday, the state health department said. Gujarat had recorded the highest number of infections in a day at 14,605 on April 30. With eight new cases- Surat (4), Vadodara (3), and Valsad (1)- the tally of infections in Gujarat reached 8,25,723 on Sunday. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 with no new COVID-19 fatality been reported in the state after September 4, the department said.

A total of 15 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,15,505, leaving the state with 16 active cases.

With 2,52,407 people vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 5,66,87,540, the department said.

