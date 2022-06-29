BJP seeks NIA action against Congress Chhattisgarh MLA for 'instigating tribal youth' against Agnipath Scheme

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Members of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee raise slogans during the partys Satyagraha in protest against the Centres Agnipath scheme, in New Delhi.

Highlights BJP Chhattisgarh chief Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday wrote to NIA

Deo demanded investigation against Vikram Shah Mandavi, Congress MLA from Bijapur

Deo alleged Congress MLA for instigating tribal youth against the Agnipath scheme

BJP has written to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) urging it to take cognisance of a video showing a Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh allegedly inciting violence during the protest against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme. BJP Chhattisgarh chief Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday wrote to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), demanding an investigation against Vikram Shah Mandavi, Congress MLA from Bijapur, for allegedly instigating tribal youth against the Agnipath scheme. He also alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to instigate violence in the name of the Agnipath scheme in the state.

"The statement of Mandavi, who represents a tribal-dominated and Naxal-affected area, is an attempt to provoke innocent tribals to commit violence. His act is clearly anti-national. The NIA should take suo moto cognizance and investigate Congress' role in well-planned violence that happened during the protest against Agnipath," Sai wrote in the letter. Mandavi allegedly asked the youth to protest against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme in a manner similar to Bihar by setting vehicles on fire and causing other violent incidents.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement in June 2022, said that the Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | Agnipath recruitment: IAF receives close to 57,000 applications in 3 days of registration

Latest India News