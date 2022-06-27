Agnipath recruitment: IAF receives close to 57,000 applications in 3 days of registration

Follow us on Image Source : @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force. (Representational image)

Agnipath Scheme: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received 56,960 applications till Sunday under the new Agnipath recruitment scheme. The process of registration for recruitment under this scheme had commenced on Friday. So in three days -- from Friday to Sunday -- close to 57 thousand people have registered under Agnipath, the Indian Air Force informed in a tweet.

"56960! That's the total number of applications received till date from future #Agniveers in response to the #Agnipath recruitment application process on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Registration closes on 05 July 2022," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

Image Source : @IAF_MCC Over 56,000 applications have been received under the new Agnipath Scheme by the Indian Air Force.

The new recruitment scheme Agnipath was announced on June 14 by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Under this scheme, the youth will be recruited for 4 years and they will be called Agniveer.

The age limit of these Agniveers has been kept from 17.5 to 21 years, however for this year, the upper age limit has been kept at 23.

The Agniveers will be given a salary of Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 33,000, Rs 36,000 and Rs 40,000 per month in the fourth year.

Online exam to begin from July 24

Earlier, Air Marshall SK Jha said the registration process will start on June 24 and the process for online examination for phase one of the recruitment will begin on July 24.

"We are planning to start the training for the first batch of recruits by December 30," Air Marshall Jha said.

Recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme will take place across India in August, September and October, he said.

Lt Gen Ponappa said the first batch comprising 25,000 personnel will join the training programme in the first and second week of December. The second lot of recruits will join their training around February 23.

He said a total of 83 recruitment rallies will be organised across the country to select around 40,000 personnel.

ALSO READ | Agnipath protests: Students in Bihar provoked through Whatsapp groups

ALSO READ | Central govt acting like a copycat; must withdraw Agnipath scheme: Deepender Hooda

Latest India News