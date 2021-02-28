Image Source : ANI Adarsh Nagar case: Two arrested for stabbing woman to death during robbery bid

At least two people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 25-year-old woman in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. Simran Kaur was returning home from the market along with her two-year-old daughter and mother when the incident occurred Saturday night.

"Two arrested for murder of a young woman, committed in desperate attempt of snatching in Adarsh Nagar. Reaffirming our commitment to Zero tolerance to crime for safety and security of citizens, Delhi Police dedicated to swift and professional investigation," the DCP North-West Delhi said.

The accused have been identified as Fardeen (19) and Aqibul (22), both residents of Jahangir Puri. Police said that Aqibul allegedly stabbed the woman during the snatching bid.

The incident occurred hardly 20 metres from the her house and there is a police post around 100 metres from the spot.

The accused stabbed the victim and fled, police said, adding that she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the two women can be seen walking when a man chases them and tries to snatch the victim's chain from behind. Simran chases the man following which he falls on the road. Thereafter, he stands up, stabs her and flees from the spot.

