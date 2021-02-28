Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Caught on cam: Woman stabbed by chain snatcher in Delhi, dies | WATCH

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. According to the police, the woman was stabbed to death while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident took place.

An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made till now. Further investigation of the case is underway. This is the second stabbing incident in the last two days.

On Friday, 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.