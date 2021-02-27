Image Source : ANI Fire at cosmetics factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar, one dead

One person has been killed in a massive fire that broke out at a cosmetics factory in Pratap Nagar area of Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area in the early hours of Saturday.

At least 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. According to the fire department, a charred body was also found in the factory.

A call about the fire was received at around 3.47 am and 18 fire tenders have been pressed into service. ​Cosmetics, nail polish, children's toys and bags are made in the factory.

"The fire started at around 3.47 a.m. Fire tenders are on the spot and trying to douse the fire. It is under control," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Eyewitnesses informed that an LPG cylinder exploded following which the fire broke out, fire Officer Rajinder Atwal told ANI.

"A Fire Service personnel is injured and admitted to hospital. We have successfully contained the fire," he said.

