Many AAP MLAs may switch sides to Congress in Punjab: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

In what may come as a jolt for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, sources say 3-4 MLAs from Kejriwal's party are looking to switch sides over to Congress ahead of the next year's assembly elections.

These speculations got some weightage after an AAP MLA praised Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the legislative assembly.

Jagtar Singh, AAP MLA from Raikot, on Thursday stood up in the House and said Punjab has got the real 'Aam Aadmi' in the form of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi whereas AAP has reduced to just being called 'Aam Aadmi Ki party for name-sake'.

Jagtar Singh also walked up to Charanjit Singh Channi where he praised and hugged him.

Releasing the White Paper on Private Electricity Agreements in Punjab assembly, Chief Minister Channi said that the people of Punjab have found the real common man and appealed to the opposition AAP if they can also understand the interest of the people and acknowledge work being done by the government.

ALSO READ | Sidhu, Majithia come to blows in Punjab Assembly; CM calls Akali MLA 'filth'

ALSO READ | Comparing Hindutva with ISIS and jihadist Islam factually wrong: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Salman Khurshid book row

Latest India News