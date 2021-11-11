Sidhu, Majithia come to blows in Punjab Assembly; CM calls Akali MLA 'filth'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sidhu, Majithia come to blows in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed some ugly scenes after a scuffle broke out between the MLAs of the ruling Congress Party and the MLAs of the opposition Akali Dal. Reportedly, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made personal remarks on Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, after which Akali MLAs stood in front of the Chief Minister and started making noise.

Following this, Congress MLAs along with State Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for thier CM and in the heat of the moment, the cricketer-turned-politician charged up to the MLA and said, "O tusker peeche ho." (Back off smuggler.)

A special session has been called in the assembly to protest against the expansion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab and during the discussion, the Chief Minister also spoke on agricultural laws. During his address, the CM targeted the Akali Dal, and made a personal comment on Majithia, "Aapka toh rom rom kisi na kisi gandagi se juda hua hai... aap nashe se jude hue hain." (You are entirely covered in filth, You're addicted to drugs."

Speaking on the floor of the House, CM Channi used strong words against Majithia and said," Majithia ji...you are criticising Sidhu sahab...you should firt look at yourself. You are neck deep in all kinds ill practices. You are involved in drugs business, corruption."

After hearing the personal remarks from the Chief Minister, Majithia along with some Akali MLAs stood in front of him and started to make some noise. Then Sidhu also reached there with Congress MLAs. In view of the heavy uproar, the audio of the House was muted.

ALSO READ: Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre's BSF order, calls it 'insult' to state police

Latest India News