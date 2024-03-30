Nitish Kumar suffered from bad health when he was in alliance with RJD: Ravi Shankar Prasad in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

Aap Ki Adalat: Senior BJP leader and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who appeared on the latest episode of Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat show, spoke about the re-return of Nitish Kumar to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and acknowledged that he had given statements against the Bihar Chief Minister in the past. Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar formed the state government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its NDA partners in January.

Asked about his earlier remarks that the doors of BJP are forever closed for Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Ravi Shankar Prasad replied: "Yes, I said that. He had also said, I will never return till I am alive.....but, Nitishji is an honest person... I admit I have spoken against Nitishji so many times. Those are on record. "

Talking about Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav's relationship, Prasad said, "When he was chief minister, there were five gates open for him at Laluji's place. One gate was for his daughter, second gate for his elder son, third gate for his younger son, fourth gate for his wife and the fifth gate for himself. He was unable to do anything. He suffered from bad health. He was literally broken from inside (Woh Andar Se Toot Gaye They). We told him you cannot run this government."

On Nitish Kumar's exit from the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Prasad said, "But tell me, why did he leave? He brought Mamataji, met Rahul Gandhi, went to Maharashtra, and collected all of them together. Then he was told, Nitish, Side Ho Jaa. Baaki Netagiri Hum Karenge. What is all this?"