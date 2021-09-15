Wednesday, September 15, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Sidhu reveals, Centre's farm bills are replicas of laws passed in Punjab by Akalis in 2013

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2021 20:35 IST
Aaj ki baat With Rajat Sharma
Aaj ki baat With Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Sidhu reveals, Centre’s farm bills are exact replicas of laws passed in Punjab during Akali rule in 2013
  • Exclusive: Why farmer leader Rakesh Tikait described AIMIM chief Owaisi as BJP’s ‘Chachajaan’
  • Exclusive: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan suspends 2 officials at public meeting on charges of corruption in PM Awas Yojana

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

