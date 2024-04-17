Wednesday, April 17, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 17, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2024 21:19 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 17, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at an election rally in Nalbari, Assam, as sunrays illuminated the Ram idol, 1130 km away from Ayodhya

  • VHP, Hindu Jagaran Manch take out processions on Ramnavami across Bengal amidst tension

  • Ailing RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav campaigns for daughter Rohini Acharya in Saran, Bihar

