Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 17, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at an election rally in Nalbari, Assam, as sunrays illuminated the Ram idol, 1130 km away from Ayodhya

VHP, Hindu Jagaran Manch take out processions on Ramnavami across Bengal amidst tension

Ailing RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav campaigns for daughter Rohini Acharya in Saran, Bihar

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.