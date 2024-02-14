Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 14, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2024 21:13 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Tear gas used to stop farmers at Punjab-Haryana border, Farmer leaders agree to meet Central ministers tomorrow

  • Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, JP Nadda fielded from Gujarat, Ashok Chavan gets BJP ticket from Maharashtra

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

