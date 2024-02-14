Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Tear gas used to stop farmers at Punjab-Haryana border, Farmer leaders agree to meet Central ministers tomorrow

Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, JP Nadda fielded from Gujarat, Ashok Chavan gets BJP ticket from Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi

