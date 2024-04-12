Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 12, 2024

India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2024 20:32 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, PM Modi in Barmer, PM Modi barmer rally, INDIA bloc, INDIA bloc nuclear weapons, yogi a
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 12, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • “I.N.D.I.A bloc wants to eliminate India’s nuclear weapons, dump them into sea”, says PM Narendra Modi in Barmer rally

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath gives slogan to voters, “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge”

  • Home Minister Amit Shah hints at plans to build more temples like Ayodhya Ram temple

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

