Thursday, April 11, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 11, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2024 21:01 IST
Lalu Yadav daughter, Misa Bharti threatens PM MODI, Misa Bharti threatens PM MODI TO PUT IN JAIL, Op
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti threatens to put PM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders in jail, if Opposition wins elections 

  • PM Narendra Modi tells Rajasthan, Uttarakhand rallies: “It’s Modi’s guarantee, those who are corrupt will have to go to jail” 

  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells Eid namaz rally, “I’m ready to shed blood, no CAA, no NRC, no UCC”

