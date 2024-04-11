Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti threatens to put PM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders in jail, if Opposition wins elections

PM Narendra Modi tells Rajasthan, Uttarakhand rallies: “It’s Modi’s guarantee, those who are corrupt will have to go to jail”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells Eid namaz rally, “I’m ready to shed blood, no CAA, no NRC, no UCC”

