Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 5, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Which Shiv Sena Dussehra rally had the larger turnout? Shinde’s or Uddhav’s?
- Exclusive: Will RSS try to win over Muslims? What Mohan Bhagwat told Hindus today in his rally?
- Exclusive: Why Amit Shah ruled out talks with Pakistan on Kashmir
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.